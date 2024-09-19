Tech jobs have dried up—and aren’t coming back soon
Katherine Bindley , Joseph Pisani , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 19 Sep 2024, 10:07 AM IST
SummaryEmployment for software engineers has cooled as resources shift toward developing artificial intelligence.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Finding a job in tech by applying online was fruitless, so Glenn Kugelman resorted to another tactic: It involved paper and duct tape.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less