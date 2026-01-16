Telangana’s ₹3,900 crore of unpaid dues threaten investments, alcohol companies say
The state government’s long-pending dues threaten to deter capital inflows and dent investor confidence, industry bodies representing makers of alcoholic drinks said in a joint statement ahead of the World Economic Forum.
