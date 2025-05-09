No spectrum auctions in 2025, Centre mulling new bands for next year
Jatin Grover , Devina Sengupta 6 min read 09 May 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryTo bring new spectrum bands such as 6GHz for auction, the Department of telecommunications would need telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India to recommend its reserve price. The plan is to bring 6GHz spectrum in the next auction, possibly in 2026.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Centre is unlikely to conduct a spectrum auction in 2025, according to two government officials as well as industry executives who are aware of the matter. Reason: India’s three telecom operators are not inclined to buy more spectrum this year after spending vast amounts in previous auctions, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less