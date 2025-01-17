Telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched three initiatives including the National Broadband Mission 2.0 and the Sanchar Saathi mobile app, aimed at improving connectivity and consumer convenience.

The Sanchar Saathi app will allow users to report suspected calls and SMS directly from phone logs. Users will also be able to identify and manage all mobile connections issued in their name, so there is no unauthorised usage. Other features include blocking, tracing and recovery of lost or stolen mobile handsets, as well as the ability to verify the authenticity of mobile handsets, thus ensuring that users buy genuine devices. The app is an extension of the DoT's Sanchar Saathi portal which was launched in 2023 and has led to disconnection of 2.75 crore fraudulent mobile connections and securing over 25 lakh lost or stolen devices.

Digital transformation The National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0 aims to position India strongly in the new era of digital transformation through high-speed broadband and meaningful connectivity for all.

Under the plan, operational optical fibre cable (OFC) connectivity will be extended to 270,000 villages by 2030 with 95% uptime from about 50,000 as of now, improved fixed broadband download speeds; and provision of broadband connectivity to 90% of anchor institutions (say, schools and Panchayat offices) by 2030.

Other goals include providing 100 Mbps download speed nationwide, reducing the Right of Way application average disposal time to 30 days by 2030 versus 60 days now, bolstering rural internet subscribers per 100 persons to 60 by 2030 from 45 now, and a target of powering 30% of mobile towers with sustainable energy by 2030.

"Our goal is to ensure that at least 60 out of every 100 rural households have access to broadband connectivity. Additionally, we aim to achieve a minimum fixed broadband download speed of 100 mbps, creating a robust digital infrastructure for rural India," Scindia said.

The minister also inaugurated Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) at Digital Bharat Nidhi-funded (previously USOF) 4G mobile sites. "This is a crucial pillar, with three of our telecom service providers–BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance–joining forces to leverage each other's infrastructure at all DBN-funded sites. With nearly 27,836 such sites, we are ensuring not only connectivity but also providing customers across the country with the freedom of choice," he added. The initiative pledges seamless 4G connectivity for over 35,400 rural and remote villages served by nearly 27,000 towers.

Study by committee of secretaries Scindia also confirmed that the Union Cabinet had approved reframing of 687 Mhz spectrum for mobile services and more will be done based on the study by the committee of secretaries put in place by prime minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an event of industry body COAI, the minister said that mobile services need 2,000 MHz of spectrum by 2030 and the cabinet decision takes the total quantum of radiowaves to 1,587 MHz.

Also read | Defence contracts emerge as key business for telecom infra makers

"Yesterday's (Thursday) cabinet, we have approved refarming of 687 Mhz. Which means this takes us from 900 Mhz to 1,587 Mhz. 320 (MHz) will be released immediately, some by the end of next year and some by the end of 2028-29 which makes us ready for 2030," Scindia said at the Digicom Summit 2025.

“It is extremely heartening to know that concrete steps have been taken and are being taken to firstly, recognize our demand of 2000 MHz for the IMT band, and actually taking strategic steps to allocate part of it to IMT immediately and continue this exercise so that 2000 MHz can be achieved,” COAI director general S.P. Kochhar said in a statement on Friday, following the announcement.