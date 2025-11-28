Telecom operators slam Trai’s draft rules, call 1% turnover penalty excessive
Jatin Grover 5 min read 28 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have opposed Trai's proposal for turnover-linked penalties of up to 1% for incorrect financial reports, arguing it's disproportionate. They claim it contradicts the government's goal of ease of doing business.
India’s telecom service providers have opposed the regulator’s proposal to impose turnover-linked penalties of up to 1% for filing incorrect or incomplete financial reports.
