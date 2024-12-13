Industry
Telecom operators to boost network coverage, capacity in small towns, villages
Summary
- According to data from investment research firm Bernstein Societe Generale Group, consumers in tier-II cities use more data compared to metros, at 35-40 GB per capita per month, which is 15-20% higher than metro cities.
Indian telecom operators would look to focus on improving network coverage and capacity in small towns and rural areas in the coming year, as availability of 5G service enables higher data consumption in these geographies compared to metros, analysts said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more