Telecom operators to boost network coverage, capacity in small towns, villages

Reliance Jio’s subscriber mix in tier-II and beyond grew at a 34% CAGR during FY17-FY24 and now stands at 212 million, accounting for 44% of its total subscribers. Jio has been able to capture more share compared to rivals on the back of JioPhone, a feature phone equipped with 4G capabilities, aimed at the broader population. it also offered a special tariff for JioPhone subscribers, to gain market share in tier II/III cities and towns where feature phones dominate. “Jio also aimed to capture the new set of subscribers where Jio would be the primary connectivity provider and not the second SIM as it was in the urban market in FY17," Bernstein said.