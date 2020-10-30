'Current price levels are unsustainable': Vodafone Idea CEO hints at tariff hike

Vodafone Idea could be the first among the three private telecom players to hike prices of voice and data services. The company’s chief executive Ravinder Takkar on Friday said the telco will not shy away from raising prices and will set a precedent for others to follow.

Takkar, who addressed analysts at a post-earnings call, said the current price levels are unsustainable. The industry needs to have an average revenue per user (Arpu) of ₹200 in the short run and ₹300 eventually, he added.

“If you look at the current pricing, there is something wrong with it…We have talked before that we will not shy away from hiking prices and we will be happy to be the first one to do so. And we hope others in the industry will follow," Takkar said.

Rival Bharti Airtel Ltd CEO Gopal Vittal, earlier this week, reiterated that the industry cannot sustain at the current prices for voice and data services. Both Airtel and Vodafone have not specified the timeline for tariff hike. Prices were last raised in December 2019.

Vodafone Idea chief also said the telecom regulator is looking at the issue of setting a floor price for voice and data services on a priority basis. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recently met representatives of Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd to discuss floor pricing for services, which may improve the health of the industry.

Takkar said the company will continue to focus on signing up 4G customers and invest in improving user experience on the newly-integrated network of erstwhile Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. As of 30 September, the operator had 106.1 million 4G users, up from 104.6 million in the previous quarter.

The telco’s Arpu rose to ₹119, up from ₹114 in the June quarter and ₹107 a year ago, despite the subscriber base declining to 271.8 million, from 279.8 million in April-June.

Takkar said the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) overhang is largely behind the company, and the telco will now focus on its strategy to gain customer mindset and optimise cost for incremental savings. As per the Supreme Court’s 1 September order, Vodafone Idea has already paid 10% of the total dues and will not have an annual instalment before 31 March, 2022.

The telco’s parent, Vodafone Group PLC, is expected to give another ₹6,400 crore on indemnity arrangement for AGR dues, Takkar said.

Vodafone Idea has paid ₹7,854 in AGR dues, but still owes over ₹50,000 crore to the department of telecommunications.

