‘India must work together to ensure timely 5G rollout’

India needs to work together to ensure a timely rollout of 5G technology to leapfrog into the future and empower millions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

“We are embarking on a plan to ensure that over the next three years, every village will have high speed fibre optic connectivity. There is a fibre optic cable at Andaman and Nicobar Island. We are coming out with programmes that focus exclusively on places that can make the best of such connectivity, aspirational districts, districts affected by left-wing extremism, northeastern states, Laskwadeep, and other islands," Modi said at the fourth edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC).

The government will ensure greater spread of fixed line, broadband connectivity and public Wi-fi hotspots to improve digital connectivity.

“It is because of mobile technology that we are able to provide benefits worth billions of dollars to millions and millions. It is because of mobile technology that we are able to help the poor and vulnerable quickly during the pandemic. It is because of mobile technology that we are seeing billions of cashless transactions that boost formalisation and transparency. It is because of mobile technology that we will enable smooth contactless interface on toll booths. It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world’s largest covid-19 vaccination drives," he said.

Modi also urged the industry to form a task force to think of a better way of handling electronic waste.

Representatives of various government departments, heads of telecom companies such as Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani, and experts in 5G, AI, internet of things, data analytics, cloud and edge computing, blockchain, cyber-security, smart cities and automation, are taking part in IMC 2020.

The event’s theme, “Inclusive Innovation: Smart, Secure, Sustainable", aims to align with the Prime Minister’s vision to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat, digital inclusivity, and sustainable development, entrepreneurship and innovation, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

