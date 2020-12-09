‘India must work together to ensure timely 5G rollout’

“It is because of mobile technology that we are able to provide benefits worth billions of dollars to millions and millions. It is because of mobile technology that we are able to help the poor and vulnerable quickly during the pandemic. It is because of mobile technology that we are seeing billions of cashless transactions that boost formalisation and transparency. It is because of mobile technology that we will enable smooth contactless interface on toll booths. It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world’s largest covid-19 vaccination drives," he said.