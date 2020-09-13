‘Response on Voda-Idea’s RedX plan within a week

Yes. I am not saying that the number of telecom service providers should increase, but I think the service provisioning on a paradigm will have to shift from the current scenario. Currently, telecom operators have the resources, infrastructure, network and spectrum, and they provide services till the last mile. This vertical integration has to break down and unbundle in the 5G scenario because you will not only have 1.2 billion customers, you will have billions of devices and varied applications, besides the users, connected. Therefore, I feel end-to-end service provisioning will probably not work out. There will be a number of service providers who will be joined together. Ultimately, we will see hierarchy (among those providing services) — some will provide bandwidth, some network and infrastructure and others will look at last-mile arrangements.