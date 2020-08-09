'TRAI to give decision on priority plans within 2 weeks of telcos reply'

Asked about the timelines for TRAI to come to a conclusion on the ongoing issue, the source said that the two telcos themselves had asked for some more time earlier this month to answer TRAI's second round of queries, many of which were technical in nature and needed concrete data. TRAI will finalise its decision on priority plan issue within two weeks of getting response from the telcos, the extended time for which is Monday (August 10), the source said. Service quality must be specified for two sets of users now -- priority and general users, and that information too has not been given by the companies, so far, the source added.