2.75 lakhs mobile numbers disconnected, 50 entities blacklisted: TRAI cracks down on spam callers

  • Telecom providers blacklisted 50 companies and disconnected 2.75 lakh telecom resources to combat spam calls by unregistered telemarketers

Riya R Alex
Published3 Sep 2024, 05:29 PM IST
TRAI’s strict directive against spam calls.

Telecom access providers have blacklisted 50 companies and disconnected 2.75 lakh telecom resources as a strict action against spam calls by unregistered telemarketers.

“Access Providers have taken stern measures against misuse of telecom resources for spamming and blacklisted over 50 entities and disconnected more than 2.75 lakh SIP DID/Mobile Numbers/Telecom resources,” TRAI said in a release on Tuesday, September 3.

Also Read | ‘Telcos need to be sustainable to invest in networks, ensure better services’

Complaints of spam calls

Over 7.9 lakh complaints of spam calls by unregistered telemarketers have been reported to the telecommunication regulator in the first six months of this year.

“Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has observed a significant rise in spam calls, with over more than 7.9 lakh complaints reported against Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) in the first half of the year 2024 (January to June),” the regulator stated.

Also Read | TRAI issues advisory regarding fraudulent calls impersonating telecom regulator

On August 13, TRAI issued strict directions to access providers and asked them to stop promotional calls from unregistered marketers immediately.

“Taking this issue seriously, TRAI had issued stringent directives to all Access Providers on 13th August 2024. It has mandated Access Providers to immediately stop promotional voice calls from unregistered senders or telemarketers using SIP, PRI, or other telecom resources,” it said.

The telecommunications regulator may even blacklist unregistered telemarketers in case of non-compliance.

“Any UTM found to be misusing these resources will face severe consequences, including disconnection of all telecom resources for up to two years and blacklisting,” the TRAI statement said.

Also Read | Recent tariff hikes will drive higher ARPU for telecom operators: Report

TRAI expects that such strict action will reduce spam calls and relieve users. Further, the regulator has requested all the stakeholders to follow the directions and ensure a smooth and efficient telecom system.

On Wednesday, August 28, the telecom regulator released a consultation paper listing amendments to anti-spam rules. TRAI has proposed amendments such as a tariff for phone calls and text messages sent from ten-digit mobile numbers above a specific limit every day.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryTelecom2.75 lakhs mobile numbers disconnected, 50 entities blacklisted: TRAI cracks down on spam callers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

      More From Popular in Industry
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue