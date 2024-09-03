Telecom access providers have blacklisted 50 companies and disconnected 2.75 lakh telecom resources as a strict action against spam calls by unregistered telemarketers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Access Providers have taken stern measures against misuse of telecom resources for spamming and blacklisted over 50 entities and disconnected more than 2.75 lakh SIP DID/Mobile Numbers/Telecom resources," TRAI said in a release on Tuesday, September 3.

Complaints of spam calls Over 7.9 lakh complaints of spam calls by unregistered telemarketers have been reported to the telecommunication regulator in the first six months of this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has observed a significant rise in spam calls, with over more than 7.9 lakh complaints reported against Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) in the first half of the year 2024 (January to June)," the regulator stated.

On August 13, TRAI issued strict directions to access providers and asked them to stop promotional calls from unregistered marketers immediately.

“Taking this issue seriously, TRAI had issued stringent directives to all Access Providers on 13th August 2024. It has mandated Access Providers to immediately stop promotional voice calls from unregistered senders or telemarketers using SIP, PRI, or other telecom resources," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The telecommunications regulator may even blacklist unregistered telemarketers in case of non-compliance.

“Any UTM found to be misusing these resources will face severe consequences, including disconnection of all telecom resources for up to two years and blacklisting," the TRAI statement said.

TRAI expects that such strict action will reduce spam calls and relieve users. Further, the regulator has requested all the stakeholders to follow the directions and ensure a smooth and efficient telecom system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}