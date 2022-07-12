4 applicants, including Adani, for 5G spectrum auction. Official list released

The Department of Telecom has said that applications have been received Adani Data Networks Ltd, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd for participation in upcoming 5G auction for rights to use spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}