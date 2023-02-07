5G phone shipments grow 74% YoY as overall market shrinks 8% in 2022
- The growth in 5G phone shipments failed to keep the overall smartphone market from shrinking, as industry experts highlighted a lack of availability of enough sub- ₹20,000 5G smartphones in the market
NEW DELHI : Shipments of 5G phones rose 74% year-on-year (YoY) in 2022, driven by larger availability of 5G chipsets, and the rollout of 5G services in India. This saw the total share of 5G phones in India rise to 31% of all smartphones shipped through 2022 — up from 17% in 2021, according to a report published earlier today by market tracker CyberMedia Research (CMR).
