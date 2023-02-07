5G phone shipments grow 74% YoY as overall market shrinks 8% in 2022

IDC’s Singh added that while this was largely due to the unavailability of ample affordable 5G smartphone choices priced at around ₹15,000, the market crunch has also seen a rise in the average selling prices (ASP) of smartphones over the past one year. According to industry analysts, while the ASP was at around ₹17,000 at the end of 2021, the same stood at around ₹20,000 at the end of last year.