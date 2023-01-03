5G rollout to boost hiring in telecom sector in 2023: NLB Services

The 5G rollout in the country is expected to boost hiring in the telecom sector in 2023. According to talent solutions company, NLB services, the expansion of the high-speed services will have a “compounding impact" on the hiring of both non-niche skills and technical skills employees.
The company termed 2022 a "momentous year" for the telecom industry of India as the 5G network became a reality which will bring "green shoots in the job market as well".
With the expansion of the 5G network and the delivery of high-speed services the hiring in the technology space is not going to be restricted to the telecom sector and is expected to expand to the healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and automotive sectors looking for technological innovations.
In non-telecom sectors, some of the key profiles are going to be data scientists and cybersecurity professionals.
"In the last year, there has been a 15-20 percent rise in demand for technology talent in the telecom and allied sectors, and the trend is expected to create a new record 25-30 percent in the coming year," NLB Services said.
In 2022, the demand for specialized telecom technology talent rose by almost 20% as compared to a year earlier, according to the company.
NLB Services also informed that cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, and data analytics are going to be some of the most sought-after jobs and will also offer 10-12% better packages.
"Leading telecom players have already rolled out 5G services in over 50 towns across India and are expected to cover most parts of the country in the next two years. This clearly indicates a compounding impact on hiring as well both for non-niche skills and technical skills," the company pointed out.
NLB Services is a growing transformational workforce solution provider headquartered in Atlanta, with a presence across 15 global locations.
