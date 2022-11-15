5G rollouts bring telecom engineers back in vogue in India2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 12:42 AM IST
- Experts said that a telecom engineer who has skills in computer science has even more lucrative prospects today
NEW DELHI : Demand for telecom engineers has rebounded with the rollout of 5G services in the country. Such engineers responsible for designing, overseeing and installing equipment and facilities for telecom networks are being increasingly hired by firms launching 5G applications, and private telecom companies, said industry experts.