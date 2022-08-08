5G services likely to be rolled out within a month, says MoS Telecom

India's mega auction of telecom spectrum marked record bids that also reached to ₹1.5 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani's company Jio, cornered half of all the airwaves with a bid of ₹88,078 crore in the biggest ever auction that was concluded on 1 August. According to the MoS, the boom in telecom industry is the result of market friendly policies of the Modi Government. Constant focus upon Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ease of Doing Business, and improving quality of life through mobile communication has been the driving force in the development of India's telecom industry.

