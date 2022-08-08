5G services likely to be rolled out within a month, says MoS Telecom

5G services likely to be rolled out within a month, says MoS Telecom2 min read . 03:49 PM IST
5G mobile internet services are likely to be rolled out in the country in about a month, said Minister of State for Telecom, Devusinh Chauhan
After the completion of the 5G auction in July, Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan, on Monday announced that the high-speed 5G services are likely to be rolled out within a month.
Chauhan also added that the government will also deploy indigenously developed and produced 5g telecom gears by the end of 2020. The announcement came at an inaugural event of the International Telecommunication Union's Regional Standardisation Forum (RSF) for Asia and Oceania region.
"In about a month, 5G mobile services will roll out in the country, which will have multiplier effects on the development of all sectors. A 6G Technology Innovations Group, has also been set up, which is working towards the development of indigenous 6G stack," Chauhan said.
He emphasised upon government's efforts to 5g mobile communication system in India. To bring the high speed internet service, required technology and its gears were designed, developed and manufactured in India.
"We have developed a fully indigenous 5G test bed, which will facilitate testing of 5G network elements. By the end of this year, we are likely to see indigenously developed, and manufactured 5G stack, getting deployed in rolling out 5G network in India," the minister said.
India's mega auction of telecom spectrum marked record bids that also reached to ₹1.5 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani's company Jio, cornered half of all the airwaves with a bid of ₹88,078 crore in the biggest ever auction that was concluded on 1 August. According to the MoS, the boom in telecom industry is the result of market friendly policies of the Modi Government. Constant focus upon Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ease of Doing Business, and improving quality of life through mobile communication has been the driving force in the development of India's telecom industry.
Moreover, to ensure that 5G service is not limited only to urban areas, Indian engineers have developed a set of 5G standards, that will bring the technology within the reach of rural India.
"We initiated a number of structural and procedural reforms in the telecom sector. These reforms have created a very positive, and forward-looking environment for the telecom industry. As a result, a recent 5G spectrum auction in India has fetched bids of USD 20 billion ( ₹1.5 lakh crore)," Chauhan said.
In the program, visitors also got the chance to witness the indigenously developed digital products and technology in the exhibition that was hosted at the venue.
With inputs from PTI
