5G spectrum auction: Centre's announcement on SUC brings big relief to telecom

5G deployment to start from August: telecom minister

Last week, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw notified that 5G deployment will commence in 20-25 cities and towns by the year-end, and India, which has a lower data pricing than the global average, will continue to set rate benchmarks as new services are rolled out. "We are already the lowest in the world, at least by a factor of 10X...10X we are cheaper than the world, that same trend will be in other areas too," he said.