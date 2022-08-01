“Auction has been completed and in the next few days, till August 12, all formalities incl approving and allocating, taking upfront payments will be completed. It seems we would be able to launch 5G in the country by October," the Union telecom Minister said in a statement. Vaishnaw said that the government expects 'good nationwide 5G coverage in the next 2-3 years'.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}