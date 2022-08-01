5G spectrum bid: Mukesh Ambani's Jio top bidder; Govt receives bids worth over ₹1.5 lakh cr. 5 points2 min read . 06:38 PM IST
- Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel bought a 19,867 MHz airwave across different bands for ₹43,084 crore
Union telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that Indian telecoms bought a total of spectrum worth ₹1.5 lakh crore as its 5G spectrum auction concluded today. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited emerged as the top bidder with a winning bid of ₹88,078 crore. Adani Group bid for spectrum worth ₹212 crore.
Union telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that Indian telecoms bought a total of spectrum worth ₹1.5 lakh crore as its 5G spectrum auction concluded today. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited emerged as the top bidder with a winning bid of ₹88,078 crore. Adani Group bid for spectrum worth ₹212 crore.
Jio's closest rival Bharti Airtel stood as the second-highest bidder for the 5G spectrum auction. According to Vaishnaw, Bharti Airtel bid for 5G spectrum worth ₹43,084 crore whereas Vodafone Idea bid for airwaves worth ₹18,784 crore.
Jio's closest rival Bharti Airtel stood as the second-highest bidder for the 5G spectrum auction. According to Vaishnaw, Bharti Airtel bid for 5G spectrum worth ₹43,084 crore whereas Vodafone Idea bid for airwaves worth ₹18,784 crore.
“Auction has been completed and in the next few days, till August 12, all formalities incl approving and allocating, taking upfront payments will be completed. It seems we would be able to launch 5G in the country by October," the Union telecom Minister said in a statement. Vaishnaw said that the government expects 'good nationwide 5G coverage in the next 2-3 years'.
“Auction has been completed and in the next few days, till August 12, all formalities incl approving and allocating, taking upfront payments will be completed. It seems we would be able to launch 5G in the country by October," the Union telecom Minister said in a statement. Vaishnaw said that the government expects 'good nationwide 5G coverage in the next 2-3 years'.
The government has sold 71% of the total spectrum, raising ₹1,50,173 crore.
The government has sold 71% of the total spectrum, raising ₹1,50,173 crore.
India's 5G spectrum auction. 5 key points:
India's 5G spectrum auction. 5 key points:
5G auction: Here's how much each company will have to pay
5G auction: Here's how much each company will have to pay