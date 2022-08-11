5G spectrum: DoT extends payment due date to August 172 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 09:21 PM IST
The due date has been extended by a day on account of bank holiday on August 16 in Mumbai and Maharashtra circles, according to an official note
The Department of Telecom in a note announced the extension of the due date of the payment of the spectrum fee. The spectrum fee for the recently concluded can be submitted now till 17 August. The decision of extension was taken on account of the bank holiday in Maharashtra circle on the previous date of 16 August.