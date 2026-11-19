In a boost for Reliance Jio, India has taken a key step towards allowing telecom operators to use spectrum in the costly 26GHz band to provide home broadband through Wi-Fi-based technology.
The ₹15,000-crore spectrum was largely lying unused for mobile services due to high costs and the lack of device support. On 9 November, the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), technical wing of the department of telecommunications (DoT), came up with guidelines specifying the equipment requirements and technical parameters for using the band to deliver broadband through Wi-Fi. Mint explains: