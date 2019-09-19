5G spectrum prices, rollout roadmap still under examination: telecom secretary

NEW DELHI : The roadmap for rollout of 5G is still under examination and the government will appoint an auctioneer soon as it plans to conduct the auction by January , telecom secretary Anshu Prakash said on Thursday.

“Trai’s recommendation is still under examination and an internal ministry committee is yet to submit its report to the Digital Communications Commission," Prakash told reporters after the panel met on Thursday.

The panel, which comprises officials from the departments of telecommunications, electronics and information technology, revenue and think tank NITI Aayog, on Thursday approved connectivity proposals for uncovered regions.

For 5G, Trai had first sent its suggestions in August last year and stood by its spectrum pricing proposal again in July this year after the panel urged it to take a relook.

5G will lead to much higher data speeds and propel Internet of Things, which will transform sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and education.

The government did not auction any spectrum in fiscals 2017-18 and 2018-19. In 2016-17, the government had raised ₹65,789 crore through spectrum sale, a fraction of the ₹5.63 trillion worth of spectrum, at base price, it had put up for sale. While the total spectrum put up for sale was 2,354.44MHz across seven bands, the government managed to auction just 965MHz.

Operators which have been complaining of high reserve prices set by Trai are hoping 5G spectrum prices are lowered.

The telecom regulator in July this year said it would stick to its earlier stand on the pricing for next spectrum auctions, as it believes that the auction is an open process and players other than existing licencees could also participate.

This had caused a setback to debt laden telcos which have been clamouring for lower spectrum prices.

The regulator’s response had come after the panel in July sought a comprehensive review of the Trai’s recommendations. The government’s call to review came with an aim to to ensure greater competition, sale of all spectrum on offer, and bringing the benefits of 5G to social sectors.

In August last year, Trai had said the 3,300-3,600 MHz band, expected to be the primary band for 5G services, should be auctioned as a single band and in blocks of 20MHz each at ₹492 crore per megahertz.

While Bharti Airtel Ltd has said these prices are exorbitant and it would not participate in an auction held at these prices, Vodafone Idea Ltd suggested the 5G auction take place in 2020. In South Korea, the same band was priced at roughly ₹131 crore per megahertz in auctions held in June last year.

The sector has seen intense disruption after Jio’s entry in September 2016 brought down data prices to rock bottom and made voice calls free. This forced other operators to match tariffs and many shut shop or were acquired by bigger players. Now, just Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are left to compete with Jio.



