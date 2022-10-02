5G telecom gear makers ramp up local production

The European equipment suppliers have tied up with telecom service providers Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd to supply the equipment required for 5G networks across India.
Nokia India head Sanjay Malik said the company would also partner with system integrators, alongside telecom companies.
A systems integrator such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd helps design and implement a network by combining networking equipment, storage products, hardware, and software from several vendors.
“We have to take a two-pronged approach, working with operators to provide our technologies to them and they are providing the ultimate solution, and secondary, going through some of the system integrators because some of the enterprises will work with a large system integrator to put up a complete system," Malik said.
He added that it was in talks with telecom companies for supplies to enterprises, but will initiate discussions with system integrators soon.
Ericsson’s head of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Nunzio Mirtillo, said that the company would begin exploring opportunities in India through its separate global business unit created after the acquisition of US firm Cradlepoint, which offers 5G services for enterprises.
This is a departure from its earlier stance of only partnering with telcos to approach enterprises for network solutions and captive networks on 5G.
“We see a big opportunity for many companies in the industry to go mobile, rather than keep their own fixed infrastructure," he said.
He added that the equipment maker, which considers India among its top markets, will scale up investments into manufacturing with its partner Jabil, such that telecom service providers’ requirements are met locally.
Nokia will also boost its manufacturing capacities to supply Reliance Jio and Airtel.
“We are further increasing the capacity and putting up some new lines to take care of the capacity requirement, and we should be able to meet most of India’s requirements," said Nokia’s Malik.
He added that the company was in talks with Vodafone Idea for 5G deployments.
“We are in initial discussions with them on the 5G; let’s say whenever they are ready to close the contracts, we will have it," he said.