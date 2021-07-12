Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >5G trials: Airtel records over 1,000 Mbps speed with Nokia in Mumbai

5G trials: Airtel records over 1,000 Mbps speed with Nokia in Mumbai

Premium
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had recently allotted 5G trial spectrum to Airtel in 3500 MHz, 28 GHz and 700 MHz in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru
1 min read . 09:21 PM IST PTI

The company is running a live 5G trial in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel recorded a speed of over 1 Gigabit per second during a 5G field trial in Mumbai using Finnish firm Nokia's network gear, according to sources.

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel recorded a speed of over 1 Gigabit per second during a 5G field trial in Mumbai using Finnish firm Nokia's network gear, according to sources.

The company is running a live 5G trial in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel.

The company is running a live 5G trial in Mumbai's Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

When contacted, a Nokia spokesperson confirmed the development.

"Airtel is conducting the trial in the 3500 MHz band using 5G gear from Nokia as per DoT guidelines. The trials have delivered speeds of over 1 Gbps with ultra-low latency," one of the sources said. 1 Gbps is 1,000 Mbps (Megabits per second).

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had recently allotted 5G trial spectrum to Airtel in 3500 MHz, 28 GHz and 700 MHz in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru to develop India-relevant use cases on the next generation fast wireless broadband technology.

Earlier this year, Airtel became the first telecom operator to test 5G over a live network in Hyderabad using liberalised spectrum in 1800 MHz band.

"Airtel and Nokia plan to soon begin 5G trials in Kolkata," the source said.

Bharti Airtel has received permission for runnial trials Delhi and Bengaluru as well.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The hope and hype driving agritech boom

Premium

SFBs reverse-merger plans at odds with RBI’s push for H ...

Premium

Will slowing consumption lead to a fall in stock prices?

Premium

ByteDance shelved IPO intentions after Chinese regulato ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!