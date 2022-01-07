5G truce expected to avert many—but not all—flight disruptions

Verizon spent about $53 billion on licenses and other payments to secure the airwaves, more than any other carrier, and is depending on them to keep its cellphone customers satisfied. It also plans to use them to beam home internet service into some residential areas where cable broadband is unavailable or too expensive. The wireless company said Tuesday that turning on the new signals later this month will cover 100 million people with access to speeds up to 10 times faster than existing 4G service.