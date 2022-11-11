Why 5G users’ are having buyer’s remorse5 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 01:12 AM IST
5G phones accounted for 30% of all smartphones sold in India in the festive quarter, which ended in Sep, a report said
Phone users who rushed to upgrade to 5G services, dazzled by commercials of ultra-fast networks, are beginning to have doubts. According to some users, while speed tests show marked improvement in bandwidth and latency, the difference is barely noticeable in actual use. But most believe that their data consumption on 5G appears to be much higher than before.