Why 5G users’ are having buyer’s remorse

Bansal pointed out that in Gurugram, the data bandwidth on 5G networks is around 300Mbps. However, there is an improvement in network latencies — for instance, in live-streaming sports, 5G streams in India are slightly faster than streams on 4G. “There will be a benefit in the latencies over the previous generation 4G network, but it will only be evident in live game streaming or streaming high-resolution content—such as 4K or 8K — on the go," he added. Experts cautioned that 5G is meant to bring key benefits to enterprises, which in turn, will benefit users in the long run, but as far as general internet usage is concerned, there may be no change.