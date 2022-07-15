Adani 5G bid sparks debate over direct spectrum award

On the other hand, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which has backed the case for private networks to be offered by carriers on lease, said Adani’s foray into private networks levelled the playing field as all companies wanting to deploy 5G should bid for airwaves. “The spectrum should not be provided on administrative basis as it leads to no business case for the rollout of 5G networks in India. If the independent entities set up private captive networks with direct 5G spectrum allotment by DoT, it will diminish the revenue so much that there will be no viable business case left for TSPs (telecom service providers) and there will be no need for 5G network rollout by TSPs," said S.P. Kochhar, director general, COAI.