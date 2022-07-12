Adani may expand into 5G consumer services over time

The group recently confirmed its participation in the upcoming 5G auction but has denied plans to enter consumer services, insisting that it plans to acquire 5G spectrum for developing a private network for airports and its ports business. Still, market participants believe that consumer services may be on the cards, too, since the spectrum made available by the government in the auctions slated for 26 July does not restrict any entity from offering consumer services at any point during the term of the licence, which leaves the option open for the conglomerate.