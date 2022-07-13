Adani to square off against telcos in 5G3 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 12:36 AM IST
DoT to announce pre-qualification of the bidders on 18 July
NEW DELHI : Adani Enterprises Ltd’s unit Adani Data Networks Ltd, a surprise contender, and the three existing cellphone providers—Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd—are set to fight it out in an auction later this month to secure prized 5G spectrum that may stretch some of their balance sheets.