Vodafone has launched a new plan that will be bringing benefits similar to what other major telecom companies are providing. The company has launched a new ₹251 plan that will provide just data and no other benefit along with it.

The ₹251 plan provides 50GB of data to the user without any calling/messaging benefits or any talktime. The validity of the plan stands at 28 days and it won’t be linked to the existing data plan. The user will have to use all 50GB before the completion of 28 days.

Vodafone also offers other packs with much lesser data balance. The ₹48 plan offers 3GB of data for the same amount of time. The ₹98 plan offers 12 GB data for 28 days. The smallest of all add-on pack, ₹16 plan provides just 1GB of data for a period of 24 hours.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have also provided similar plans for customers that have been in need of high amounts of data. Airtel’s ₹251 plan offers the same 50 GB of data. However, it doesn’t provide validity. The validity of the plan lasts till the existing plan is exhausted.

Reliance Jio, similar to Vodafone, offers a set amount of data for a set amount of period. The company offers the same 50GB of data for a validity of 28 days.

The new work from home plans are focused on catering to the high demand of internet data from work from home employees.

