After Airtel, Voda Idea moves SC over AGR calculations

The telcos are only pointing out “arithmetical errors" in DoT’s calculations through the pleas and are yet to take a call on whether to file curative petitions against the Supreme Court’s September order, the person quoted above said. In September, the apex court had allowed telecom operators to pay their respective AGR dues over a 10-year period. The order had come as a relief to Vi, as it fights to stay in business in India. A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, had directed telcos to make 10% upfront payment of their AGR dues, with a 10-year payment schedule, beginning 1 April 2021. It said the annual instalments have to be paid by 7 February every year.