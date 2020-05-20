The data consumption of an average user has shot up during the coronavirus pandemic and telecom carriers are launching new plans and vouchers to cater to the surge in demand. Airtel has a lot of data plans that offer a daily limit on data. However, many consumers have been reaching their limit earlier than usual either because of the added needs for work or extra data required for streaming videos to keep themselves entertained.

Airtel launched a new ₹251 plan that offers 50GB of additional data. This data voucher does not come with its own validity. Instead, the plan will be attached to the current plan that has been opted in by the user. Just on itself, the data voucher won’t be enough. If the user has a monthly plan, the 50GB voucher will only be limited till that monthly plan expires. If the user has an annual plan, 50GB can be used throughout the year to assist the data needs of the user.

Airtel is also offering a smaller data voucher worth ₹98 for users who don’t have a long-term plan installed on their number. The ₹98 plan, similar to the ₹251 plan, will only offer additional data of 12GB and will not add to the validity of the existing plan.

Recently, Reliance Jio also launched data voucher plans for its users. Initially, these data vouchers were also tied to the validity of the existing plan on that number but later Jio revised it to limit it to a specific number of days.

Jio launched three new packs worth ₹151, ₹201 and ₹251. The revised ₹151 plan offers a total of 30GB data for a validity of 30 days. The ₹201 plan now offers 40GB data for 30 days and ₹251 plan offers 50GB data for 30 days.

Airtel also took on Jio's new annual prepaid plan by launching its own ₹2,498 plan. This plan offers a validity of 365 days and the company is offering 2GB of daily data to the users. The plan also includes unlimited calling to any network and messages under the permissible limit of 100 per day.

Apart from that, the annual subscription gives the users free Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel Secure mobile security anti-virus solution for phone, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music prepaid subscription, free Hellotunes, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. Along with that, the company is offering free courses by Shaw academy for a period of 28 days.

