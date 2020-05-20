After Reliance Jio, Airtel launches new prepaid data plans

Airtel launched a new ₹251 plan that offers 50GB of additional data. This data voucher does not come with its own validity. Instead, the plan will be attached to the current plan that has been opted in by the user. Just on itself, the data voucher won’t be enough. If the user has a monthly plan, the 50GB voucher will only be limited till that monthly plan expires. If the user has an annual plan, 50GB can be used throughout the year to assist the data needs of the user.