After US, India to sign 6G co-operation agreement with European body
Bharat 6G could soon sign an MoU with Europe's Industry Alliance 6G, similar to the one it signed with America's Next G Alliance last September, sources told Mint.
Bharat 6G and Industry Alliance 6G, a European industry body of telecommunications companies, are set to form a partnership that will pave way for cooperation in developing 6G technology, people aware of the matter told Mint. The partnership could be in the form of a memorandum of understanding, similar to the one Bharat 6G signed with the US last September. One of the sources said Bharat 6G and Industry Alliance 6G would sign an agreement soon.