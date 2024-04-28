After US, India to sign 6G co-operation agreement with European body

Bharat 6G and Industry Alliance 6G, a European industry body of telecommunications companies, are set to form a partnership that will pave way for cooperation in developing 6G technology, people aware of the matter told Mint . The partnership could be in the form of a memorandum of understanding, similar to the one Bharat 6G signed with the US last September. One of the sources said Bharat 6G and Industry Alliance 6G would sign an agreement soon.

A second person aware of the discussions said both sides were looking to define the contours of the collaboration quickly, but the actual agreements would be signed in the coming quarter.

Launched in 2023 by the department of telecommunications, the Bharat 6G Alliance was set up to bring industry players, academia and research organisations together to advance the Bharat 6G mission.

In September 2023, the Bharat 6G Alliance signed an MoU with America’s Next G alliance to work on 6G wireless technologies and build resilient supply chains. The two countries said in a joint statement that they shared a vision of creating secure and trusted telecommunications and enabling global digital inclusion. Both countries endorse an ambitious vision for 6G networks, including cooperation on standards and a desire to work together to promote research and development in 6G.

Now, India and the European Union are expanding cooperation on high technologies under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council. Just a few months ago the two entities signed an MoU on semiconductor co-operation.

What is the Bharat 6G Alliance?

The telecom department announced last year, “B6GA aims to bring together Indian startups, companies, and the manufacturing ecosystem to establish consortia that drive the design, development and deployment of 6G technologies in India. By accelerating standards-related patent creation within the country and actively contributing to international standardisation organisations such as 3GPP and ITU, B6GA seeks to position India at the forefront of 6G innovation." It also aims to open market access for Indian firms in foreign nations, the department said.

The government is looking to forge coalitions with other 6G global alliances to better understand the business and societal needs of 6G beyond technical requirements, foster consensus on these needs, and promote R&D. Bharat 6G Alliance has also solidified India's presence in the International Telecom Union, which has accepted India's 6G vision document. This will give India a voice in setting standards, among other things.

