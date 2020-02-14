NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not paying their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government by 23 January. This spells another round of trouble for the telcos which have been battling a mountain of debt and plunging revenue streams. The apex court also asked top executives of the telecom operators to appear on 17 March for the hearing.

This development raises questions on the survival of Vodafone Idea and the competition in the Indian market which could see the risk of a duopoly.

Vodafone Idea’s ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on the positive outcome of the modification application filed in the apex court and the subsequent agreement with DoT for payment in instalments after some moratorium and other reliefs, the company had said on Thursday.

Airtel has already raised $3 billion to repay dues.

Last week, the UK-based Vodafone Group Plc had said the outlook for Vodafone Idea, its telecom joint venture with the Aditya Birla group in India, remains critical and the company seeks relief from the Indian government.

To raise funds, Vodafone Idea plans to monetise its 11.15% stake in Indus on completion of the Indus-Infratel merger. “We are also exploring the options to monetise nearly 160,000 kilometers of intra-city and inter-city fibre as well as our data centres," Vodafone Idea said on Thursday.

The merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel has not yet received government approval.

While Bharti Airtel shares gained 3% as investors expect the telecom market to become a duopoly, Vodafone crashed 13% following the apex court's order.

The Supreme Court on Friday made scathing observations on the conduct of the telecom companies as well as the DoT for ignoring its 24 October verdict that had directed the firm to pay DoT by 23 January over ₹1 trillion in dues for under reporting their revenues.

“We draw contempt against companies. Let the desk officer also explain why appropriate action should not be taken and he should be present on the next date of hearing. Please ask the desk officer to withdraw that dot order or he will go behind the bars by evening. We have to take action against him. Officer should understand where they should stop. It is clear contempt," the court said.

The government had decided not to take coercive action against mobile service providers that failed to meet the court-directed deadline to pay dues after Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel sought more time.

The apex court had ended a 14-year legal battle between telecom companies and the DoT over what constituted AGR. The companies had contested DoT’s claim that items like dividend, rent and interest were part of AGR, and hence, the companies needed to include them while calculating their taxes. India levies licence fees of 8% of AGR on every telecom licence holder.

Vodafone Idea owes over Rs50,000 crore to DoT, while Bharti Airtel has to pay Rs35,586 crore. Tata Teleservices, which sold its mobile services business to Airtel, has dues of Rs14,000 crore. Jio is the only company that paid its dues. It was a small amount Rs60 crore as the company started operations only in 2016.

