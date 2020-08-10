AGR case: SC adjourns hearing in bankrupt telcos' case to 14 August

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the government may be unable to recover adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues from bankrupt telecom companies, including Reliance Communications, Aircel and Videocon Communications. The apex court adjourned hearing in the matter to 14 August, directing the government to prepare a plan to recover dues from telcos undergoing insolvency proceedings.

In its last hearing on 20 July, the apex court had directed the department of telecommunications (DoT) to submit details of insolvency proceedings of bankrupt telcos that, according to the department's estimates, together owe ₹38,964.27 crore in AGR dues.

The apex court had also reserved its order on staggered payment of AGR-related dues by telecom operators including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices. Both Vodafone and Airtel have requested for a 15-year window to clear the dues, while Tata Teleservices has sought 7-10 years.

The apex court has reiterated that there was "no room for self-assessment" and telcos have to treat the AGR dues calculated by the DoT as final. The government wants the telcos be granted a timeline for payment of dues to avoid insolvency.

The court has expressed doubt over Vodafone Idea's capacity to clear the dues, asking how it be relied upon to make payments over a period given its financial position.

The apex court on 24 October had upheld the DoT’s broader definition of AGR and ordered telcos to pay levies based on the definition, along with interest on the principal amount and penalties. The DoT calculates levies such as spectrum usage charges and licene fees based on AGR.

The court had directed 15 telcos, including the ones that have shut operations, to pay ₹1.47 trillion in AGR dues within three months.

Vodafone Idea has so far paid ₹7,854 crore to the DoT but still needs to clear more than ₹50,000 crore in AGR dues.

According to Airtel’s self-assessment, it owes ₹13,004 crore to the DoT. The telco has already paid this amount along with an additional ₹5,000 crore in ad-hoc payment subject to refund/adjustment to cover differences arising out of reconciliation with the DoT.





















