SC admits telcos’ modification plea on AGR verdict

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the modification plea filed by telecom operators Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Teleservices on giving them more time to pay off adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues which total over Rs1 trillion.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde on Tuesday, and the case is likely to be heard next week.

The development has raised hope for telecom operators which have sought that they be allowed to negotiate a sustainable payment schedule with the department of telecommunications.

Bharti Airtel has to pay ₹35,586 crore to the government by ‪23 January, and Vodafone Idea owes the government ₹50,000 crore. Tata Teleservices, which sold its mobile services business to Airtel, faces dues of ₹14,000 crore.

This comes a day after telecom operators on Monday filed the modification plea in the apex court, seeking more time to pay dues to the government.

In its modification petition, Bharti Airtel has said that it would need more time to calculate dues across 22 telecom circles over the last 15 years which is a complex process.

Vodafone Idea said that it does not have resources available for the purpose of payment of such huge amounts. If suitable payment terms are not made available it will lead to immediate closure of one of the largest and oldest telecom companies in India which will cause disruption to 300 million subscribers and put lakhs of jobs at risk, Vodafone Idea said in the application.

Mint has seen a copy of both modification petitions.

The Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, has hailed the court’s admission of the modification plea as a positive move for the sector.

“Telcos have indicated their willingness to pay AGR dues. We are now asking for appropriate terms to make this payment. We have sought a debt package from DoT to make payments affordable. We want an adequate moratorium and a 15-year period to pay entire AGR dues (principal and interest and penalty)," Rajan Mathews, Director General, COAI, said.

The court on Tuesday, however, did not relax the original payment deadline.

“Vodafone Idea will not make the payment by 23 January," a person aware of the development said requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has already raised $3 billion earlier this month to pay AGR dues.

Emails sent to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices were not answered till press time.

The modification application followed the apex court last week dismissing pleas of these operators to review its earlier judgement that had asked telecom operators to pay more than ₹1 trillion in AGR dues.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had on Thursday also said they were evaluating filing curative petitions.

The apex court’s refusal to review its order has dealt a body blow to Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, which reported record losses in the September quarter as they set aside funds to pay dues.

The operators had challenged the way the DoT calculated AGR, based on which they pay licence fees and spectrum charges.

Licence and spectrum charges are calculated at 8% and 3-5% of AGR respectively.

The 24 October Supreme court order upheld the government’s definition of revenue, which defined AGR as all revenues of a licence holder including those from non-core telecom operations such as rent, dividend and interest income.

