AGR case: SC reserves order on payment timeline for telcos

For Bharti Airtel, the DoT estimate stands at ₹43,780 crore, but according to the telco’s self assessment, it owes ₹13,004 crore to the DoT. The telco has already paid this amount along with an additional ₹5,000 crore in ad-hoc payment subject to refund at a later stage after the DoT reconciles its own estimates with that of the telco.