New Delhi: Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Wednesday sought an early open court hearing on their petitions for a review of the Supreme Court order that directed the telecom companies to pay over ₹92,000 crore to the department of telecommunications (DoT) in penalties.

The Supreme Court on 24 October upheld the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) provided by the DoT, putting an end to a 14-year-long legal battle between telecom operators and the government.

The plea seeking an early hearing was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, who said he will talk to Chief Justice SA Bobde and will decide on Thursday.

Levies in the telecom sector are based on a percentage of their adjusted gross revenues (AGR). The DoT contended that the telecom companies’ AGR also included income from dividends and revenue from sale of handsets bundled with services, an argument that the companies had disputed.

The apex court had asked the companies to make the payments within three months of the judgement. The DoT had issued demand letters to these companies a little over a week ago.