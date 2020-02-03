AGR dues not considered in Budget calculations: Atanu Chakraborty

The government has not taken into account dues pertaining to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) that the Supreme Court has directed telecom companies to pay to department of telecommunications (DoT), as a part of its revenue calculations for the current and the next financial year.

The Centre is not to take into account AGR dues into the budget calculations as the matter is subjudice, economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty said at a post budget session organized by industry association Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Monday.

Higher revenue projection in the budget is expected on account of spectrum charges and license fees from telecom operators, Chakraborty told reporters.

The government has pegged revenue of Rs1.33 trillion from licence fee and spectrum usage charge payments by telecom licencees in the next financial year 2020-21, up 125% from Rs58,989 crore that it expects to garnerate in the current fiscal, budget documents show.

In a massive blow to the telecom companies, the Supreme Court on 24 October upheld the government’s definition of AGR or the revenue on which it calculates levies on companies and asked them to pay dues worth over Rs1 trillion to DoT by January 24. Ending the 14-year long battle, the apex court accepted the government’s definition of AGR, which includes income from revenue lines that are not central to their main business.

Vodafone Idea owes more than Rs50,000 crore to the government, while Bharti Airtel has to pay Rs35,586 crore. Tata Teleservices, which sold its mobile services business to Airtel, has dues of Rs14,000 crore. The apex court verdict came as a huge blow for the telecom operators, with Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla warning that the group’s telecom unit, Vodafone Idea, will have to ‘shut shop’ if there was no relief from the government following the Supreme Court ruling.

The government, however, said it will not take coercive action against mobile service providers that failed to meet the court-directed 23 January deadline to pay dues, after Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd sought more time, the Mint reported last month.

