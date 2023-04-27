Hello User
Home / Industry / Telecom /  Airtel 5G launched in 3,000 towns and cities

Airtel 5G launched in 3,000 towns and cities

1 min read Livemint 27 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST

  • Airtel has launched unlimited 5G data for its customers, as it removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans

Airtel competes with market leader Reliance Jio that has introduced 5G in over 2300 cities and locations. REUTERS

NEW DELHI :India's second largest carrier Bharti Airtel said that it's 5G service was available to customers in 3000 cities and towns in the country.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, “Bridging every town and key rural areas in India by September 2023 remains our commitment as we continue to add 30-40 cities/ towns every single day. We are witnessing a rapid adoption of 5G amongst customers both in urban and rural India."

Airtel has launched unlimited 5G data for its customers, as it removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans. The carrier competes with market leader Reliance Jio that has introduced 5G in over 2300 cities and locations. Both are aiming to complete pan India 5G rollouts by the year end.

Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST
