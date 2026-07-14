5G monetization remains a challenge, says Airtel

Jatin Grover
3 min read14 Jul 2026, 03:41 PM IST
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To boost 5G monetization, Airtel has launched Fast Lane, a premium postpaid service using 5G network slicing to deliver faster, more reliable connectivity.(Bloomberg)
Summary
While consumers see little difference between 4G and 5G that justifies paying for premium services, enterprise use cases have also been slower to take off than the industry expected.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has said that 5G monetization remains a challenge because of the lack of compelling customer use cases, underscoring why telecom operators have yet to recover their investments in spectrum and network rollouts four years after the technology's launch.

“5G data is currently offered free for all postpaid customers and select prepaid users with unlimited packs at certain price points,” India's second-largest telecom operator said in its FY26 annual report released on 11 July.

Airtel bought 5G spectrum worth 43,084 crore in the August 2022 auction, about half of Reliance Jio's 88,078 crore purchase. The company has since spent about 1.45 trillion on capital expenditure in India, including the 5G rollout, between FY23 and FY26, according to its quarterly reports.

Also Read | Airtel opposes Jio’s proposal to use 5G band for Wi-Fi services

While consumers see little difference between 4G and 5G that justifies paying for premium services, enterprise use cases have also been slower to take off than the industry expected.

A ray of hope

However, Airtel sees the growing 5G smartphone ecosystem and rising data consumption as growth opportunities, with fixed wireless access (FWA) emerging as a key use case in the home broadband segment by expanding the addressable market and extending connectivity to areas with limited fibre coverage.

It also sees an opportunity to upgrade nearly 90-million-customer base to postpaid plans, along with the potential for feature phone-to-smartphone conversions. Its postpaid subscriber base stood at 29 million as of 31 March.

In a bid to increase 5G monetization, Airtel has introduced a premium postpaid service, Fast Lane, that uses 5G network slicing to provide faster, more reliable connectivity during heavy network congestion. So far, it has not charged incremental pricing for the service.

The 5G focus also conicides with Airtel's emphasis on tariff repair to support the industry's long-term health. For a long time, the telecom operator has been batting for a more differentiated pricing architecture based on data allowances and usage tiers. Small, medium, large and extra-large plans with varying allowances will create a natural upgrade cycle, pushing up average revenue per user (Arpu).

Also Read | Airtel’s premium 5G offer creates rift among telcos

As of 31 March, Airtel’s 5G customer base stood at 188 million, compared to Jio's 268 million. While Airtel is moving towards 5G Standalone readiness, in which 5G runs on its own network rather than relying on 4G, Jio aims to migrate its entire subscriber base to 5G by 2030.

Need of the hour

“The need for tariff repair becomes even more critical amid limited 5G monetization due to a lack of compelling customer-centric use cases, with 5G data currently offered free for all postpaid and select prepaid users (on plans with daily 4G data allowance of 2GB and more)," said analysts at JM Financial in a 13 July note.

The analysts at the brokerage also expect greater visibility into a 12-15% tariff hike over the next three to six months, with easing inflationary concerns and the industry’s need to improve return on capital employed (RoCE).

Also Read | Testing the waters? Why Airtel is raising the tariff of a high-value plan

Among other challenges, Airtel said global disruptions are causing supply chain disruptions and cost inflation, thereby restricting network and non-network deployments. It said rising costs may impact profitability.

In FY26, Airtel saw a 22% rise in revenue from operations to 2.1 trillion and a 28.7% increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to 1.2 trillion. However, net profit fell 20.4% to 26,695 crore. Its Arpu stood at 257 per month compared to Reliance Jio's 214.

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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