Airtel 5G services coming next month: Gopal Vittal

Bharti Enterprises vice-chairman Akhil Gupta told Mint last month that Airtel may not charge a premium for its 5G service but may offer it to users of high-priced tariff plans. “My feeling is that with 5G, penetration will increase so quickly that it will be like any other offering. Anybody who has a 5G handset will get 5G. They will consume more and automatically go to a higher tariff plan. This would result in higher revenues," Gupta had said. “I really don’t think there is going to be something like a pure premium 5G. At best we could start giving 5G on slightly higher plans, but let the operating people decide what they want to do," he added.