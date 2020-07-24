Airtel Africa Q1 net profit slumps nearly 60%, outlook remains uncertain

Revenue of the company, which got listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2019, increased 6.9% on-year to $851 million in the June quarter, with constant currency growth of 13%, driven by rise in key segments of voice, data and mobile money. The rise in revenue was largely driven by the growth in total customer base, up 11.8% y-o-y to 111.5 million, and average revenue per user (Arpu) growth of 1.6% in constant currency.