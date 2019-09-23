Airtel alleges Jio reducing call ringing time to get more incoming traffic

NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel, the country’s second largest operator by revenue market share, has without naming Reliance Jio directly, alleged that the operator is gaming the IUC system by reducing its outgoing call ringing time which results in a missed call, forcing the user to call back and hence create incoming call traffic to Jio.

This diverted incoming traffic would lead to Jio making 6 paise on every call that lands on its network, Airtel has alleged.

IUC or interconnect usage charge is levied by mobile networks handling incoming calls from rival networks. At present IUC is 6 paise a minute.

Airtel’s allegation comes a week after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) floated two separate consultation papers.

The regulator had on Wednesday floated a fresh consultation paper to see if there is a need to revise the date for scrapping IUC, given the continuing imbalance in inter-operator traffic.

On Monday last week, TRAI also floated a consultation paper to decide on what should be the ideal call ringing time after it received information that one operator has reduced the duration of ring to 20 seconds in its network for releasing the unanswered calls forcefully.

“This could be true (one large 4G-only particular operator gaming the IUC regime)," an Airtel official said requesting anonymity, without naming Jio.

Reliance Jio is the only operator in the country which has a 4G-only network. All other telcos have 2G and 3G as well.

“For example, if one operator reduces the ringing time for outgoing calls to other networks (say from 45 seconds to 20 seconds only) it leads to a lot of customer inconvenience since the calls are cut-off even before the receiving customer had the time to pick it up," the official said.

Bharti Airtel has alleged that after getting a missed call the customer will call back to the originating operator’s network.

“By converting such outgoing calls to incoming calls, one large operator is not only (a) getting IUC from other operators but also (b) trying to reduce the asymmetry of traffic artificially. This is to show symmetry in traffic in the run up to the proposed implementation of zero IUC," the official said.

Mint has ascertained that a call made from Jio to Vodafone rang for 20 seconds while a call from Vodafone to Jio rang for 44 seconds.

Email queries sent to Airtel and Jio were unanswered till press time.

In September 2017, Trai had ordered a reduction in IUC to six paise per minute from 1 October 2017 from 14 paise earlier and an end to it from 1 January 2020.

Telecom operators, already reeling from a fierce price war that started with the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in September 2016, were hit hard by the order. At the time Trai decided to scrap IUC, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea had resisted the change, while Jio was in favour.

At the time Trai had also said it would keep a close watch on developments in the sector, particularly with respect to the adoption of new technologies and their impact on termination costs.

In line with its earlier announcement, last week the regulator said it was rethinking the decision to scrap IUC given the imbalance in inter-operator traffic.

Scrapping the IUC or reducing it would benefit an operator with more outgoing traffic than incoming calls. Jio’s outgoing traffic accounts for 64% of its overall traffic as of June end.

The latest decision to revisit scrapping IUC may come as a relief for Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd, which earn a portion of their revenue from IUC as their incoming traffic is higher than outgoing.

Zero IUC means operators would make no money for receiving calls on their networks. If the traffic flow among operators is symmetrical, it will not have a negative impact on any operator as it is simply a charge paid from one operator to another.