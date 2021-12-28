New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Limited and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have announced the successful testing of innovative use cases from the software major's neural manufacturing solutions suite on Airtel’s ultra-fast and low latency 5G network.

Airtel has been allocated the 5G trial spectrum by the Department of Telecommunications for the purpose of technology validation.

The suite of solutions helps manufacturers build smart, cognitive factories which mimic resilient and adaptive behaviours as well as enable remote robotic operations in potentially hazardous environments like mining, chemical plants and oil & gas fields to safeguard human capital.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO - Bharti Airtel, said “Airtel is spearheading 5G in India. The 5G ecosystem will open limitless possibilities for enterprises to enhance productivity and serve their customers even better with digitally enabled applications."

TCS has successfully tested two use cases on Airtel’s 5G testbed – remote robotics operations, and vision-based quality inspection. The success demonstrates how TCS’ neural manufacturing solutions and 5G technology can transform industrial operations, and significantly boost quality, productivity and safety.

“We believe the future of manufacturing is neural, and have been making sustained investments in research, and innovation, and in building intellectual property. We will continue to build new, differentiated capabilities into TCS’ Neural Manufacturing suite of solutions, harnessing the power of machine vision, machine intelligence and 5G to reimagine and redefine the way smart factories operate," said Susheel Vasudevan, global head of manufacturing & utilities at TCS.

